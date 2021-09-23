BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,055,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 446,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

