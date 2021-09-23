BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,573 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

POWI opened at $106.21 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

