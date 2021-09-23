BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.41 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.28). Approximately 1,471,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,802,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The company has a market capitalization of £767.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

