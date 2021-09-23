BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

