BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.91.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

