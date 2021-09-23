Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 29,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 178,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.