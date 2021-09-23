BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
