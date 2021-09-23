BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

