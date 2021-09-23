BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) vs. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Head to Head Comparison

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72% BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. BlackRock MuniVest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniVest Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.85 $13.92 million $1.27 12.24 BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniVest Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackRock MuniVest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund was founded on September 29, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.