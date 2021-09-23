BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $8,007,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $338,000.

NYSE BTA opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

