BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BME stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

