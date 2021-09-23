BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,472. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.