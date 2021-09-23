BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

