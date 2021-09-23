BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 10,724,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

