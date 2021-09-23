BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 913843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

