BitGuild PLAT Trading 56.4% Lower This Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $68,273.38 and approximately $25,996.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017171 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 233.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007323 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

