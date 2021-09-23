bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00171836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.06930666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,217.78 or 0.99501683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00795491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

