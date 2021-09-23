Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Acquires $379,851.68 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
