Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Acquires $379,851.68 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,600,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.