Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $274.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.46 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.19. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

