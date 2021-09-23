BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,201.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $599,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

