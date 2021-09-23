BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $1,698,300.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $428,220.87.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -82.17.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

