Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNTIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hunting alerts:

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.