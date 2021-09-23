Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAR1. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varta currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Varta stock opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Wednesday. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

