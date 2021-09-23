Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Up 7.4%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. 396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

