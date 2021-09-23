BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
BLU stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
