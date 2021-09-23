BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BLU stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

