BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $10,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,797,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

