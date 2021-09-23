Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

