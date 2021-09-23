Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.