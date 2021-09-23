Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BACHY opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

