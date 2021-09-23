Bank of America Downgrades Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ferrexpo stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

