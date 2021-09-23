Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,164 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 1,529,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,684,055. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.