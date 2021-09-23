B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 905.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,015 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Freed Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after buying an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $14,667,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,270. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.