Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Up 1.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Get Ayala alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.