Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 5.9%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $30.95. 14,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 660,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.