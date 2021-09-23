Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

