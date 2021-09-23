AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,669.39 and last traded at $1,669.39, with a volume of 2162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,643.07.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,600.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

