AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,850.00 at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZO. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AZO stock opened at $1,683.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,493.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,694.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

