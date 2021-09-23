AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,950.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,683.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,694.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,600.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,493.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

