Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

