AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,674 ($113.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a market capitalization of £134.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,397.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,016.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

