ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML opened at $864.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $801.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

