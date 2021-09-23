Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.38. 40,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,650. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 993,915 shares of company stock worth $79,914,800 and sold 101,032 shares worth $7,236,018. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

