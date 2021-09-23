Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $37.26. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1,134 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

