Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 22,922 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35.

ATEX opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $331,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

