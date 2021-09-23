Analyzing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Creative Realities alerts:

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Realities and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05% Leidos 5.54% 23.24% 7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creative Realities and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89

Leidos has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.89 -$16.84 million N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.06 $628.00 million $5.83 15.82

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.