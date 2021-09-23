Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently:

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Nutanix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

8/16/2021 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

NTNX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix Inc alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.