Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target at $18.63

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $12.60 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.