Analysts Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Target Price at $26.92

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

