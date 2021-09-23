Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $31.15 on Monday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

