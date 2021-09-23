Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GAN posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,032. The firm has a market cap of $653.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

