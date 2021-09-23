Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

