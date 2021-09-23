Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.